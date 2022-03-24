Storm-Damaged School in Watauga Sends Students to Temporary Campus

An elementary school in Watauga that was badly damaged from Monday's storms will stay closed the rest of the week and next week.

Strong straight-line winds literally peeled back the roof off the 4th and 5th-grade wing of Grace Hardeman Elementary School.

Rainwater poured in, causing even more damage.

It happened after school hours around 6 p.m. so no injuries were reported.

Hardeman students were out of class on Tuesday and Wednesday. On Thursday, they will be returning to class at a temporary campus at the old Richland Elementary School in Richland Hills, about five miles away from Watauga.

The aging Richland campus was closed in May as part of a bond project that combined the students with another campus in a brand new school nearby. The old building was being held by the district for potential future use.

Students from area high schools decorated the temporary campus with inspirational posters and other signs to welcome Hardeman students.

Birdville ISD officials said Hardeman might be able to reopen on April 4 but that is subject to change depending on repairs. The building's electrical system needs to be checked to make sure there is no additional damage.

Richland Elementary was previously closed as a school but it is still functional as a temporary location for students, complete with a kitchen to make hot meals for lunch.

"The key is, be patient with each other. Extend grace. This is not anything that any of us would've wanted to deal with but we are. It could've been much worse and we're thankful that it wasn't,” said spokesman Mark Thomas with Birdville ISD.

For parents that can't make that drive to Richland hills or who have students that take the bus, there will be buses picking students up at Hardeman Elementary to take them to Richland Hills.