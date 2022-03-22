Elementary School in Watauga Damaged From Storms

While Monday’s severe storms dropped damaging tornadoes north and west of Dallas-Fort Worth, there are also reports of some damage from potential straight-line winds within the Metroplex.

Birdville ISD officials said part of the roof was ripped off Hardeman Elementary School in Watauga, located in northeast Tarrant County. The storm swept through the area Monday evening after school hours.

The school will be closed today and possibly the rest of the week as the damage is assessed, the district said on social media.

The district said the damage occurred over a large section of the roof off of the 4th- and 5th-grade wing of the elementary school and that water seeped into six classrooms.

No injuries were reported by the school district.

BISD staff said it will work with engineers to ensure that the rest of the campus is safe for operations.

Parents should receive an update on Tuesday about reporting to school for the remainder of the week.

Hardeman’s Battle of the Books team will be contacted with details on the Battle of the Books competition at Thomas Coliseum on Tuesday.

The National Weather Service confirmed more damage in DFW, including parts of Carrollton where storms ripped the roof off part of an apartment building.

City of Carrollton

Firefighters told NBC 5 that strong straight-line winds damaged one apartment. No one was hurt.

The National Weather Service says it will be sending survey teams to Carrollton to check out some of that damage as well as more reported damage in northwest Tarrant County in River Oaks.