LIVE RADAR: Tornadoes, Large Hail and Heavy Rain Possible With Monday Storms

A strong storm system approaching Dallas-Fort Worth from the west will bring the possibility of tornadoes, large hail and flooding Monday afternoon and evening.

NBC 5 Meteorologist Grant Johnston said the storm system is the reason behind strong winds throughout the day. A Wind Advisory is in effect from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. for several North Texas counties. Southeast winds will be between 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

The timing for possible severe storms looks to be between 12-8 p.m. Large hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes will be possible.

Johnston said the severe weather risk is significant as much of the DFW area is under an "enhanced risk" of storms

"Stay alert and be ready to seek shelter when storms approach your area. All modes of severe weather possible," NBC 5 Chief Meteorologist Rick Mitchell said.

"If severe weather approaches you, seek shelter on the lowest level of the structure you are in," Mitchell said. "Put as many walls in between you and the outside as possible. An interior room such as a bathroom or closet is good. Be prepared, not scared."

Rain totals are likely to be in the 1-2 inch range.

All storms will move east between 8-9 p.m. Monday.

Much cooler weather moves in for Tuesday with a high in only in the 50s. The normal high for this time of year is 70.

Unfortunately, the wind will be strong Tuesday and Wednesday as well, so the threat for more wildfires will likely return.

