Dozens of North Texas school districts are either closed, opening late or going to virtual learning Friday due to the threat of inclement weather.
This dangerous weather pattern will continue for the next several days. NBC 5 Chief Meteorologist Rick Mitchell says it will remain quite cold, in fact, it will become colder this weekend into the first part of next week. This stretch of sub-freezing cold could end up in the top three of cold snaps in DFW history.
No additional widespread freezing drizzle is expected Thursday night or Friday, but occasional spits of freezing drizzle can't be ruled out so use caution on roads.
A comprehensive list of all districts with closings or delayed starts can be found here.
The Dallas Independent School District announced on Twitter Thursday night that all classes will be virtual-learning again on Friday.
Meanwhile, in anticipation of drastically colder weather later this week, Dallas ISD Athletics is canceling all outdoor events Saturday and Monday.
Fort Worth ISD switched to virtual learning Thursday, but at this time, there has not been a decision made about Friday.
Arlington ISD already had an "all virtual" learning day planned for Friday, and the district announced on Twitter that the virtual learning day will remain in place on Friday.
DeSoto ISD preemptively closed all campuses and called for virtual learning for a second day Friday.
Duncanville ISD did not opt for virtual learning and closed school for a second day on Friday.
All districts that are holding classes Thursday are expected to continue monitoring the weather. Check back and refresh our closings list for updates to school schedules.
