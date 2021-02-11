Dozens of North Texas school districts are either closed, opening late or going to virtual learning Friday due to the threat of inclement weather.

This dangerous weather pattern will continue for the next several days. NBC 5 Chief Meteorologist Rick Mitchell says it will remain quite cold, in fact, it will become colder this weekend into the first part of next week. This stretch of sub-freezing cold could end up in the top three of cold snaps in DFW history.

No additional widespread freezing drizzle is expected Thursday night or Friday, but occasional spits of freezing drizzle can't be ruled out so use caution on roads.

The Dallas Independent School District announced on Twitter Thursday night that all classes will be virtual-learning again on Friday.

Due to inclement weather conditions, on Friday, Feb. 12, Dallas ISD teachers & students will continue virtual learning.



All employees will remain working from home.

Meanwhile, in anticipation of drastically colder weather later this week, Dallas ISD Athletics is canceling all outdoor events Saturday and Monday.

All outdoor athletic events being held on Saturday (2/13) & Monday (2/15) have been canceled.

Fort Worth ISD switched to virtual learning Thursday, but at this time, there has not been a decision made about Friday.

Arlington ISD already had an "all virtual" learning day planned for Friday, and the district announced on Twitter that the virtual learning day will remain in place on Friday.

Important reminders for Arlington ISD parents: visit our blog for info on the already scheduled remote learning day tomorrow, February 12, the student and staff holiday on February 15 and what our plans could involve next week if the cold snap continues.

DeSoto ISD preemptively closed all campuses and called for virtual learning for a second day Friday.

District administrators have been monitoring the expected weather conditions and its impact to schools and communities. As a result of tonight's forecasted inclement weather, DeSoto ISD will close all campuses and offices, tomorrow, Friday, February 12, 2021

Duncanville ISD did not opt for virtual learning and closed school for a second day on Friday.

Duncanville ISD will be closed tomorrow, Feb. 12, due to ongoing inclement weather. There will be no virtual or in-person classes and district offices will be closed.

