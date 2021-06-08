Rain Moving Out, Summer Heat Moving in With Weather Pattern Shift

What to Know Tuesday night marks the beginning of a change to the weather pattern across the United States.

Summer-like heat & high humidity will replace recent periods of heavy rain.

Stay safe in the heat as feels-like temperatures rise.

Tuesday morning brought yet another round of rain and thunderstorms to the Dallas-Fort Worth area, allowing little time for recent floodwaters to recede and making a mess of the morning commute.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

A big change to the weather pattern across the United States starts Tuesday night. An area of high pressure moves in and the jet stream takes a major shift to the north into Canada. This change pushes the rainy weather to the southeast and Ohio Valley.

As the rain moves out of Texas, summer-like heat will replace it. A ridge of high pressure will allow for heat and humidity to build. For the remainder of the week, highs will be in the low 90s. With high humidity, the heat index every day will be in the lower 100s.

With the heat index this high for the remainder of the week, remember your heat safety tips. Stay hydrated and take breaks from the heat.

These values do not meet the criteria for a heat advisory but could still cause heat exhaustion if you don't take it easy.

Heat Advisory Tips

With heat like this, you'll want to take precautions and be prepared.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors to make sure they are staying cool.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. According to the National Safety Council, if it's 95 degrees outside the internal temperature of a car could climb to 129 degrees in 30 minutes. After just 10 minutes, temperatures inside could reach 114 degrees.

A child's body temperature heats up three to five times faster than an adult and heatstroke can begin when a person's core body temperature reaches 104 degrees. A core temperature of 107 degrees is lethal, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

NBC 5

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heatstroke. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heatstroke is an emergency! Call 911. The CDC has more here on heat-related illnesses.

Take care of your pets by providing them fresh, cool water and plenty of shade. Also, pets should not be left outside and unattended for too long. It's too hot and they need to be brought inside.