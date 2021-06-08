Parker County

Emergency Shelter Opening in Parker County Ahead of Expected Severe Flooding

The Brazos River Authority is warning people downstream from Possum Kingdom Lake after a gate was opened at an area dam

By Alanna Quillen

Brazos River Authority

A potentially dangerous flooding situation is unfolding Tuesday in Parker County.

The Brazos River Authority is warning people downstream from Possum Kingdom Lake about the potential for severe flooding.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Because of the concern for residents, the American Red Cross is setting up a shelter at Spring Creek Baptist Church in Weatherford for those who need it.

The shelter is located at 100 Spring Creek Road in Weatherford. It will be open at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Officials with the Brazos River Authority said they opened a third flood gate on Monday following the tremendous amount of rain seen across the area over the last several days.

Parker County officials said this could start impacting residents throughout the day Tuesday.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Arlington 37 mins ago

UT Arlington Students Caring for Campus Cats

Fort Worth 2 hours ago

Fort Worth Mayor's Administration Prepares for Transition of Leadership

They are especially concerned for the Horseshoe Bend neighborhood along the Hood and Parker county lines and the Highway 16 area.

NBC 5 is working to get more information from Parker County's emergency services.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

This article tagged under:

Parker CountyWeatherfordAmerican Red CrossfloodingBrazos River Authority
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us