Emergency Shelter Opening in Parker County Ahead of Expected Severe Flooding

A potentially dangerous flooding situation is unfolding Tuesday in Parker County.

The Brazos River Authority is warning people downstream from Possum Kingdom Lake about the potential for severe flooding.

Because of the concern for residents, the American Red Cross is setting up a shelter at Spring Creek Baptist Church in Weatherford for those who need it.

The shelter is located at 100 Spring Creek Road in Weatherford. It will be open at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The Brazos River Authority opened a third gate at Possum Kingdom Lake's Morris Sheppard Dam at about 2:07 p.m. today, Monday, June 7 for a total release of 28,400 cubic feet per second. pic.twitter.com/2zhhfxHDDu — Brazos River Authority (@BrazosWater) June 7, 2021

Officials with the Brazos River Authority said they opened a third flood gate on Monday following the tremendous amount of rain seen across the area over the last several days.

Parker County officials said this could start impacting residents throughout the day Tuesday.

They are especially concerned for the Horseshoe Bend neighborhood along the Hood and Parker county lines and the Highway 16 area.

NBC 5 is working to get more information from Parker County's emergency services.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.