Power Restored, School Still a Question in Jacksboro

As of Thursday morning, electricity has been restored to all but a few properties in tornado-ravaged Jacksboro, according to Oncor Electric Delivery.

Hundreds of power crews were tasked with replacing more than 80 utility poles, and thousands of feet of downed lines, in the days since an EF-3 tornado touched down on Monday.

The only properties where electricity has not been restored are ones where the building is too badly damaged to safely electrify, according to an Oncor spokesperson.

“Thankfully [the crews] know this is what we need to do to respond to those tornado-damaged [areas] and this is what we are going to continue to do until power is fully restored,” said Kerri Dunn, of Oncor, about the logistics of restoring power in an area with so much infrastructure damage.

Restoring power has been one of several hoops the community, about an hour northwest of Fort Worth, has been trying to jump through.

Another outstanding question does not yet have an answer – when can students in the Jacksboro ISD return to class.

Two of the district’s three schools – Jacksboro Elementary and Jacksboro High School – were badly damaged when the tornado came through.

Families in Jacksboro continue to clean up after an EF-3 tornado tore through the town, damaging about 80 homes.

As a result of the damage done to the buildings and to the town, classes were canceled for all this week.

As of Wednesday afternoon, district officials were just beginning the process to determine when it can safely bring students back. Part of that question involves determining where classes would be held for the elementary and high school students who likely will not return to their buildings for the remainder of this school year.