EF-3, EF-2 Tornadoes Confirmed in Jacksboro, Grayson Co.; 10 Total in North Texas

Survey teams with the National Weather Service confirmed 10 tornadoes touched down in North Texas Monday, including an EF-3 in Jacksboro and an EF-2 in Greyson County that killed one and injured 11.

NWS survey crews as of Wednesday morning confirmed 10 tornadoes across North Texas varying in strength from EF-0 to EF-3. Crews are continuing their assessments and that number may change. The tornadoes were confirmed in the following locations:

Palo Pinto County : At 3:12 p.m., an EF-1 with max winds of 95 mph formed over Possum Kingdom Lake and then moved onshore. The path was about 10 miles long with a maximum width of 400 yards and it lasted for about 14 minutes before dissipating.

: At 3:12 p.m., an EF-1 with max winds of 95 mph formed over Possum Kingdom Lake and then moved onshore. The path was about 10 miles long with a maximum width of 400 yards and it lasted for about 14 minutes before dissipating. Jack County : At 3:54 p.m., an EF-3 with max winds of 140 mph to 150 mph touched down in Jacksboro. The NWS said the hardest-hit areas were the high school and into a nearby subdivision. Further assessment of this tornado will be done Wednesday but NWS crews said Tuesday they believe the tornado tracked about 35 miles.

: At 3:54 p.m., an EF-3 with max winds of 140 mph to 150 mph touched down in Jacksboro. The NWS said the hardest-hit areas were the high school and into a nearby subdivision. Further assessment of this tornado will be done Wednesday but NWS crews said Tuesday they believe the tornado tracked about 35 miles. Montague County : At 4:31 p.m., an EF-1 with winds of about 95 mph began near Bowie on the north side of Lake Amon G. Carter and damaged small barns, farm outbuildings, and roofs on several homes. The tornado tracked about two miles with a width of 150 yards and lasted for about five minutes before dissipating.

: At 4:31 p.m., an EF-1 with winds of about 95 mph began near Bowie on the north side of Lake Amon G. Carter and damaged small barns, farm outbuildings, and roofs on several homes. The tornado tracked about two miles with a width of 150 yards and lasted for about five minutes before dissipating. Montague County : At 4:34 p.m., an EF-1 also near Bowie touched down east of town with 100 mph winds. The tornado damaged several homes including shifting one off its foundation, causing the walls and roof to collapse. The tornado tracked about four miles with a width of 440 yards and lasted for about five minutes before dissipating.

: At 4:34 p.m., an EF-1 also near Bowie touched down east of town with 100 mph winds. The tornado damaged several homes including shifting one off its foundation, causing the walls and roof to collapse. The tornado tracked about four miles with a width of 440 yards and lasted for about five minutes before dissipating. Wise County : At 4:47 p.m., an EF-0 with max winds of 85 mph damaged multiple homes near County Road 4287, south-southeast of Decatur. The tornado tracked about five miles before crossing U.S. Highway 287 and damaging a billboard and storage building. The tornado tracked about five miles with a width of 150 yards and lasted for about six minutes before dissipating.

: At 4:47 p.m., an EF-0 with max winds of 85 mph damaged multiple homes near County Road 4287, south-southeast of Decatur. The tornado tracked about five miles before crossing U.S. Highway 287 and damaging a billboard and storage building. The tornado tracked about five miles with a width of 150 yards and lasted for about six minutes before dissipating. Montague County : At 4:58 p.m., an EF-1 near Nocona with max winds of 110 mph. The tornado damaged trees, farm outbuildings, and small barns. The tornado also damaged a manufactured home that was separated from its undercarriage. The tornado tracked about five miles with a width of 100 yards and lasted for about eight minutes before dissipating.

: At 4:58 p.m., an EF-1 near Nocona with max winds of 110 mph. The tornado damaged trees, farm outbuildings, and small barns. The tornado also damaged a manufactured home that was separated from its undercarriage. The tornado tracked about five miles with a width of 100 yards and lasted for about eight minutes before dissipating. Cooke County : At 5:30 p.m. an EF-1 long track tornado (est. 20 miles) with max winds of 105 mph started south of Era and tracked through the west side of Gainesville. The tornado damaged trees, knocked down half a concrete silo, and damaged homes and businesses. The tornado tracked about 18 miles with a width of 150 yards and lasted for about 26 minutes before dissipating.

: At 5:30 p.m. an EF-1 long track tornado (est. 20 miles) with max winds of 105 mph started south of Era and tracked through the west side of Gainesville. The tornado damaged trees, knocked down half a concrete silo, and damaged homes and businesses. The tornado tracked about 18 miles with a width of 150 yards and lasted for about 26 minutes before dissipating. Tarrant County : At 5:37 p.m., an EF-1 with max winds of 100 mph that was located in River Oaks caused widespread damage to trees before crossing Jacksboro Highway. The tornado tracked about 1.3 miles with a width of 50 yards and lasted for about four minutes before dissipating.

: At 5:37 p.m., an EF-1 with max winds of 100 mph that was located in River Oaks caused widespread damage to trees before crossing Jacksboro Highway. The tornado tracked about 1.3 miles with a width of 50 yards and lasted for about four minutes before dissipating. Grayson County : At 6:12 p.m. an EF-2 with max winds of 130 mph caused significant damage to the Sherwood Shores community and resulted in 11 injuries and the death of a 73-year-old woman. The tornado flipped multiple manufactured homes and snapped trees in half. A total of 105 structures were damaged, 53 destroyed and 27 sustained major damage. This tornado continued into Oklahoma. The tornado tracked about 2.4 miles with a width of 150 yards and lasted for about four minutes before dissipating.

: At 6:12 p.m. an EF-2 with max winds of 130 mph caused significant damage to the Sherwood Shores community and resulted in 11 injuries and the death of a 73-year-old woman. The tornado flipped multiple manufactured homes and snapped trees in half. A total of 105 structures were damaged, 53 destroyed and 27 sustained major damage. This tornado continued into Oklahoma. The tornado tracked about 2.4 miles with a width of 150 yards and lasted for about four minutes before dissipating. Dallas County: At 6:31 p.m., an EF-0 with max winds of 85 mph near northern Carrollton caused minimal damage to an apartment roof and snapped trees near Rosemeade Elementary School. The tornado tracked about .2 miles with a width of 25 yards and lasted for less than a minute before dissipating.

NBC 5 News

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

NWS survey crews also confirmed an EF-1 tornado touched down in Williamson and Bell counties Monday, about 50 miles northeast of Austin. It had sustained winds up to 90 mph and tracked for nearly six miles. There were no injuries in this tornado.