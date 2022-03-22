Grayson County

Grayson County Woman, 73, Killed in Monday's Tornado Outbreak

Firefighters searching damaged homes Tuesday for anyone who may be trapped

NBC 5 News

A 73-year-old woman is confirmed to have died in the outbreak of tornadoes that swept across North Texas Monday afternoon.

According to the Grayson County Office of Emergency Management, the woman was killed when a tornado slammed into her neighborhood, destroying her Sherwood Shores home.

Officials told NBC 5 that at least 20 homes in Grayson County have been damaged and that firefighters are going through the homes to make sure no one is trapped inside.

Tornado Outbreak

texas storms 49 mins ago

Watch: Texas Tornado Flips Truck, Driver Continues On

jacksboro 19 hours ago

No Major Injuries After Apparent Tornado Leaves Behind 2-Mile Debris Field in Jacksboro

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

The tornado that destroyed the woman's home was one of five that touched down in North Texas Monday afternoon.

Teams with the National Weather Service are on the ground confirming the strength of the twisters.

The storms are also being blamed for roughly two dozen injuries.

This article tagged under:

Grayson Countytornadoessherwood shores
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds NBCLX Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us