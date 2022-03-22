Grayson County Woman, 73, Killed in Monday's Tornado Outbreak

A 73-year-old woman is confirmed to have died in the outbreak of tornadoes that swept across North Texas Monday afternoon.

According to the Grayson County Office of Emergency Management, the woman was killed when a tornado slammed into her neighborhood, destroying her Sherwood Shores home.

Officials told NBC 5 that at least 20 homes in Grayson County have been damaged and that firefighters are going through the homes to make sure no one is trapped inside.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

The tornado that destroyed the woman's home was one of five that touched down in North Texas Monday afternoon.

Teams with the National Weather Service are on the ground confirming the strength of the twisters.

The storms are also being blamed for roughly two dozen injuries.