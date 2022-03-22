Gov. Abbott Signs Disaster Declaration for 16 Counties Following Tornado Outbreak

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) declared a disaster in 16 counties Tuesday after a tornado outbreak damaged homes, schools, and businesses Monday.

While in Jack County Tuesday afternoon, the governor credited first responders and other local leaders for their response to the storms, saying their efforts were tremendous and "literally saved lives."

Following a briefing by officials, Abbott said about 80 homes were impacted in the Jacksboro area and said the state will work with local officials to help remove debris quickly and that the state will make sure the storm victims are taken care of.

On Tuesday afternoon Abbott issued a Severe Weather Disaster Declaration for the following counties including Bastrop, Cass, Cooke, Grayson, Guadalupe, Houston, Jack, Madison, Marion, Montague, Nacogdoches, Panola, Rusk, Upshur, Williamson, and Wise.

The disaster declaration will waive certain regulations so those affected by the storms can rebuild and recover faster.

The governor requested that anyone who suffered damage from the storm file a damage report at damage.tdem.texas.gov.