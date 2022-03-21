jacksboro

Jacksboro High School, Animal Shelter Damaged in Possible Tornado

By Matt Jackson

A possible tornado Monday afternoon has left behind significant damage in Jacksboro, including at Jacksboro High School and the Jacksboro Animal Shelter.

Reports indicate that the gymnasium at Jacksboro High School took a direct hit, but when NBC 5 called the high school, we were told that all students are safe. Jacksboro is in Jack County, west of Wise County.

A possible tornado Monday afternoon has left behind significant damage in Jacksboro, including at Jacksboro High School and the Jacksboro Animal Shelter.
A possible tornado Monday afternoon has left behind significant damage in Jacksboro, including at Jacksboro High School and the Jacksboro Animal Shelter.

There are also reports that the Jacksboro Aminal Shelter took a direct hit from the same storm. When NBC 5 called the shelter, they told us they were out surveying the damage.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

There are also reports of trees blocking portions of Highway 380. Firefighters report major damage in the area of Highway 380 and FM 4 west of Jacksboro.

Emergency Shelter Opens

A shelter has been set up in Jacksboro for anyone who may need it at the Twin Lakes Activity Center located at 1114 TX-59.

Weather Connection

Connecting you with your forecast and all the things that make North Texas weather unique.

forecast 14 hours ago

NBC 5 Forecast: Wind Advisory and Severe Storms Monday

Inside the Storm May 27, 2021

NBC 5 Takes You ‘Inside the Storm' With Ongoing Short Story Series

Continuing Weather Coverage

Stay up to date with the latest weather forecast from NBC 5's team of Weather Experts by clicking here or by watching the video below.

Weather Connection

See the latest weather forecast from NBC 5's team of Weather Experts below.

NBC 5 Forecast: Wind Advisory and Severe Storms Monday
Be prepared for your day and week ahead. Sign up for our weather newsletter.
Weather Connection

This article tagged under:

jacksborotornado damagejacksboro high school
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds NBCLX Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us