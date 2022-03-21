Jacksboro High School, Animal Shelter Damaged in Possible Tornado

A possible tornado Monday afternoon has left behind significant damage in Jacksboro, including at Jacksboro High School and the Jacksboro Animal Shelter.

Reports indicate that the gymnasium at Jacksboro High School took a direct hit, but when NBC 5 called the high school, we were told that all students are safe. Jacksboro is in Jack County, west of Wise County.

There are also reports that the Jacksboro Aminal Shelter took a direct hit from the same storm. When NBC 5 called the shelter, they told us they were out surveying the damage.

There are also reports of trees blocking portions of Highway 380. Firefighters report major damage in the area of Highway 380 and FM 4 west of Jacksboro.

Emergency Shelter Opens

A shelter has been set up in Jacksboro for anyone who may need it at the Twin Lakes Activity Center located at 1114 TX-59.

