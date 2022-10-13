drought

New Drought Map Shows Severe and Extreme Drought Spreading Across North Texas

Updated drought map reflecting a dry stretch of weather in North Texas

By Samantha Davies

A new drought map released by NOAA shows extreme and severe drought expanding across North Texas.

Flooding rains in August helped erase some of the droughts made worse by a hot dry summer, but a recent dry stretch is making things worse again.

DFW Airport has not seen any measurable rain since Sept. 2. Leaving the DFW Metroplex with a deficit of 1.4 inches for the month, almost four inches dry since Sept. 1.

Rain is in the forecast for later this weekend, but rainfall totals will not be enough to put a big dent in the drought.

Between 1 - 1.5 inches of rain can be expected in North Texas Saturday night through Monday.

