Drought is Still There, But it's Shrinking Across Texas; See Before/After

The unusually plentiful rainfall in North Texas over the past couple of weeks has certainly put a dent in the drought.

With rain amounts of more than 15 inches, or about half of the normal yearly amount, were reported around parts of Dallas since late August. Elsewhere, rainfall ranged from an inch to six inches on average.

All of this rain has helped the drought situation.

On Aug. 1 the two highest categories of drought in Texas covered 60% of the state. As of early September, that number had decreased to 43%.

The outlook for the first half of September is favorable for additional rainfall, so the decreasing drought conditions could continue.

Use the image slider below to compare drought levels from data released Aug. 2 and Aug. 30.