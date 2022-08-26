Persistent Drought Dries Up, Closes Popular Central Texas Swimming Hole

After reports last month that a popular Central Texas swimming hole was drying up, Hays County parks say they're closing Jacob's Well to swimming for the remainder of the year.

The Hays County Parks Department said the watering hole was suffering from significant drought and that significant rainfall was needed to recharge the Trinity Aquifer, which supplies Jacob’s Well with water.

All existing reservations will be canceled and refunded automatically in the coming weeks.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

The swimming hole, the second-largest fully submerged cave in Texas, was shut down in July after running dry for the fifth time in recorded history.

The rest of the park remains open for hiking and viewing the spring.