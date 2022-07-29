Hays County

Popular Central Texas Swimming Hole Dries Up

Jacob's Well has only seen these conditions four times in the last two decades

By NBC DFW Staff

A popular Central Texas spring enjoyed by swimmers is running dry.

Jacob's Well, which is about 30 miles southwest of Austin, has no water flowing to the well because of ground pumping and the recent dry summer conditions.

According to a post from Jacob’s Well Natural Area’s Facebook page, "the U.S. Geologic Survey measured a zero cubic foot per second (cfs) discharge in recent days."

The well was formed 200 years ago when an artesian spring penetrated a two-mile layer of limestone creating the pool. It is part of the longest underwater cave in Texas.

The 140-foot deep hole is normally crowded with swimmers this time of year, but swimming has been off-limits for weeks because of the drought conditions.

Jacob's Well has only seen these conditions four times in the last two decades.

Officials say conservation efforts have always been necessary, not only for the maintenance of the well, but also to preserve the home it provides for area wildlife.

According to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor map released yesterday, Hays County, where Jacob's Well is located, is experiencing Extreme Drought conditions.

Visitors can still hike in the area and look at the spring.

