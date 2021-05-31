Live Radar: Flash Flood Watch in Effect; Another Wet Week Ahead

Memorial Day brings a return to rain in North Texas and the start of another wet week.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect 7 a.m. Monday through 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Expect rounds of heavy rain and thunderstorms, especially Monday night when flooding is most likely.

A few thunderstorms are possible today. The severe threat is low with North Texas being under a marginal risk for severe weather. A few storms will be capable of producing small hail and gusty winds.

Make sure your outdoor plans are flexible today. There will be periods of dry weather, but the overall rain chance is high.

This week as a whole is looking very unsettled again. Every day offers a chance for rain and thunderstorms. No single day will be a washout, but the chance stays fairly high through the weekend. Rain totals for the week will average 2-3 inches in North Texas.

So far this month, Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport has received 6.07 inches of rain. Normal rainfall is 4.63 inches, so we're seeing a surplus of 1.44 inches. We will add more to that total today as we close out the month.

With continuing rain chances in the forecast, the month of June will pick up where May left off.

Continuing Weather Coverage

