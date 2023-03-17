freezing temperatures

Light Freeze or Frost Possible This Weekend

A light freeze will be possible this weekend, especially for areas north and west of DFW.

By Samantha Davies

Colder air has settled into North Texas and will stay in place through the weekend. Temperatures will be well below the normal temperature readings for mid-March. The normal high is 69 degrees, the normal low is 48 degrees.

High temperatures through early next week will be in the 50s. Overnight lows will drop into the 30s with some North Texas cities near freezing. A light freeze or patchy frost will be possible, especially for areas north and west of Dallas- Fort Worth.

If you did any spring planting you will want to cover or bring plants inside this weekend. We have passed the average date of the last freeze at DFW, but we have seen freezing temperatures into April.

