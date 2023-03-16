Garland Neighborhood Takes Direct Hit From Severe Storm

Neighbors in the Duck Creek neighborhood were left with damage after a quick-moving storm blew through their Garland neighborhood Thursday afternoon.

"A loud boom bam,” neighbor Greg Lomax said describing the storm. “I put everybody in the closet."

"I just heard a lot of wind,” neighbor Alex Cavo said. “It was like I heard a big bang on the back. It was very loud."

After the storm passed it was clear to see the destruction of the wind as the damage was scattered all around.

"My net over there,” Cavo said pointing to his soccer net in the neighbor’s yard. “That's mine. It was over here and went all the way over there."

The wind did more than just move things around.

"Roof all messed up,” Lomax said. “Chimney basically got holes in it on the backside. Shingles all off over the garage area."

Neighbors are already pitching in to help clean up.

They just wonder what did all this damage.

"It's like something might have just touched down and went back up because it's very isolated,” Lomas said.

