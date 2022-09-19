Late Season Heat Not Unusual

North Texas will have to endure several days of hot, late summer-early fall weather through the weekend.

High temperatures will be well above normal in the mid- to upper-90s.

But is this unusual? The answer is, not really.

Since 2000, Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport averages around two more days of 95 degrees or higher heat after Sept. 19. Just three years ago in 2019, DFW had 10 days of that kind of heat. And, 2005 had eight hot days whereas 2012 and 2017 each had five.

The current forecast for DFW calls for six days of 95 degree or higher heat.

And as NBC 5 Meteorologist Samantha Davies explained Monday morning, astronomical fall begins Thursday, Sept. 22.

The good news is a cold front is expected to arrive by next Monday bringing a return to more normal temperatures in the upper 80s.