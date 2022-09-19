Fall Season 2022

Summer 2022 Ends with Near Record Heat, Thursday Marks First Day of Fall

Some relief will come next week with a passage of a cold front.

By Samantha Davies

Summer 2022 is ending hot! Astronomical fall begins Thursday, Sept. 22nd with near record heat in the forecast.

Highs this week will be running about 10 degrees above normal. A strong ridge of high pressure is well established in the center of the country and that allows for the heat to stay in place.  

Forecast highs this week vs record highs in North Texas:

  • Monday forecast 96: degrees. Record high: 102 degrees.
  • Tuesday forecast: 97 degrees. Record high: 102 degrees.
  • Wednesday forecast: 99 degrees. Record high: 99 degrees.
  • Thursday forecast: 99 degrees. Record high: 101 degrees.
  • Friday forecast: 97 degrees. Record high: 99 degrees.

Some relief will come next week with a passage of a cold front. Temperatures will be a little cooler and some rain will also be possible.

