Hundreds of Flights Canceled Ahead of Winter Storm

The threat of winter weather has led to hundreds of flight cancellations at North Texas airports.

American Airlines and its regional carriers canceled 634 flights in and out of Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport on Wednesday, flight tracking service FlightAware reported as of 4 a.m.

Nearly 500 flights at DFW Airport were canceled Thursday, FlightAware showed.

“This week’s winter storm is expected to have a significant impact on our operation, especially in Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW),” American Airlines spokeswoman Yamleque said in a statement to The Dallas Morning News. “The vast majority of impacted flights have been canceled in advance so we could proactively notify and accommodate our customers and avoid last-minute disruptions at the airport.”

Dallas-based Southwest Airlines canceled 85 flights out of its Love Field hub Wednesday. An additional 19 flights were canceled there for Thursday, FlightAware showed.

Our team is monitoring the weather and stands ready to treat and clear surfaces to allow for safe operations," read a tweet from the airport's official account. "Over the next few days, please remember to check with your airline for the latest updates on delays and cancellations.

NBC 5 Chief Meteorologist Rick Mitchell said several storm systems passing overhead will generate rounds of freezing drizzle Wednesday into Thursday, leading to slick roads and icy driving conditions.

DFW Airport and Love Field are both included in a Winter Storm Warning issued Wednesday morning by the National Weather Service. The warning is in effect through 6 p.m. Thursday.