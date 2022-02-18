Another Round of Winter Weather? Here's What We Know

What to Know There is the potential of a mix of wintry precipitation Wednesday and Thursday.

The likelihood of seeing either cold rain, sleet or snow depends on several factors, and it's too early to tell for sure.

Things can and will change with the computer models and specifics.

It's hard to believe, but after a gorgeous warm, spring-like weekend, we have another opportunity for winter weather by the middle of next week.

Now, before you start having restless nights, dreading a repeat of the winter storm a few weeks ago, this one looks a bit different.

First off, let's begin by saying this is a very early look at the forecast. Things can and will change with the computer models and specifics. That said, winter weather looks possible Wednesday and Thursday of next week.

What looks a bit different from this storm compared to early February's storm is that the Arctic air won't be as deeply entrenched as it was last time. Instead, the cold air will likely arrive after the onset of the precipitation, which is more typical with a North Texas winter event. The "freeze line" could get hung up, meaning it's just a cold rain to the east and a winter mix to the west. The million-dollar question concerns where exactly the freeze line positions itself.

So, here's what we know right now.

An initial storm system will bring a chance of rain early in the week, late Monday into Tuesday.

After this system clears, another disturbance will quickly follow on its heels, bringing moisture back into play. That moisture will combine with a strong cold front Wednesday. If the air is cold enough, the rain will change to -- or mix with -- sleet and snow.

All of this depends on how thick the cold air is once it arrives. The thicker it is, the more likely we'll get sleet or snow. However, if it comes in real shallow, it could pose a risk for freezing rain at the surface.

Again, there are too many variables to get too specific at this point. Just know the chance is there for a wintry mix Wednesday and Thursday.

Be sure to check back as we gather more data from subsequent model updates.

