Live Radar: Line of Storms Bringing Heavy Rain & Gusty Winds Early Tuesday

What to Know Heavy rain and gusty winds are the main threats in a line of storms early Tuesday; some hail is possible.

Flash Flood Watch continues.

Street flooding to be a significant concern through the week.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued until 1 a.m. for areas west of DFW.

Some severe weather is possible in a line of storms moving eastward across North Texas early Tuesday morning.

Gusty winds and periods of heavy rain are the main threats. Hail up to 1 inch is also possible.

In addition, the overnight storms will further increase the risk of flooding, which will likely be the more widespread issue for several days.

The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Watch that will remain in effect until Wednesday morning for much of the area and a River Flood Warning has also been issued for several North Texas counties.

With additional waves of rain the next several days, rainfall totals of 3 to 8 inches are possible this week.

Flooding may occur in urban and poor drainage areas. Heavy rainfall may also cause flooding of creeks, streams, and rivers.

The Flash Flood Watch is for portions of the following counties: Anderson, Bell, Bosque, Collin, Comanche, Cooke, Coryell, Dallas, Delta, Denton, Eastland, Ellis, Erath, Falls, Fannin, Freestone, Grayson, Hamilton, Henderson, Hill, Hood, Hopkins, Hunt, Jack, Johnson, Kaufman, Lamar, Lampasas, Leon, Limestone, McLennan, Milam, Mills, Montague, Navarro, Palo Pinto, Parker, Rains, Robertson, Rockwall, Somervell, Stephens, Tarrant, Van Zandt, Wise and Young.

Sunday Storms Cause Damage, Near-Record Rainfall

Parts of western and northern Dallas County on Sunday received downpours of 4 to 5 inches in a matter of hours.

That resulted in a number of high water rescues, mainly along Highway 75 from NorthPark Center to the High Five and into east Plano.

This rainfall total map explains succinctly why Dallas saw the worst flooding in North Texas today.#dfwwx #NBCDFWWeather pic.twitter.com/Gpl23BiqJR — David Finfrock (@DavidFinfrock) May 17, 2021

A Tornado Warning was issued briefly for northern Dallas County Sunday as radar indicated some rotation north of NorthPark Center. That tornado warning was canceled around 2:30 p.m., 15 minutes before it was set to expire.

Survey crews with the National Weather Service confirmed Monday afternoon that there were two separate tornadoes in Dallas County Sunday, an EF-0 in University Park and an EF-1 that hit in North Dallas near Northaven Road.

The National Weather Service also issued tornado warnings Sunday for Hill and Ellis counties. Three EF-U tornadoes were confirmed in Ellis County by survey crews on Monday. Though a funnel was spotted in northeastern Hill County Sunday, the NWS did not confirm a tornado in that area.

Tornado on the ground 5 min ago on FM 67 east of interstate 35 in north eastern Hill County pic.twitter.com/eisd6pxQSa — Trenton Sulak (@SulakTrenton) May 16, 2021

Continued Flooding Threat

Multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected throughout the upcoming week as an upper level low will establish itself to the west, allowing low-level moisture to spread northward.

There will be the potential for heavy rain with amounts of 3-6 inches possible, with isolated higher amounts near 8-10 inches.

Be sure to stay weather aware and have multiple ways to receive warnings.

