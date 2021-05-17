tornado

NWS Confirms Two Tornadoes Touched Down in Dallas, University Park Sunday

Two twisters, EF-0 and an EF-1, confirmed on Sunday, May 16

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Two tornadoes touched down in Dallas and University Park Sunday afternoon, the National Weather Service confirms.

NWS officials conducting a damage survey in the area confirmed Monday afternoon that two separate tornadoes touched down north of downtown.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Dallas Tornadoes, Flooding

Dallas 17 hours ago

Home, Nursery Damaged by 2019 Tornado Struck Again by Sunday's Storm

Dallas 4 hours ago

Raw Video: Texas Sky Ranger Shows Swollen Trinity River

The first tornado touched down near University Park and was classified as an EF-0 with peak wind speeds near 75 mph.

The second tornado touched down north of there, near Northaven Road and U.S. Highway 75. That tornado was a bit stronger, an EF-1 with maximum wind speeds estimated at 90 mph.

The NWS said more details about the tornadoes are expected to be released Monday afternoon.

The area near Northaven Road was also hit by a tornado in October 2019 when an EF-3 tornado traveled for 15 miles from Dallas to Richardson.

NBC 5 News
The estimated path of a tornado that tracked from Dallas to Richardson on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019.

This article tagged under:

tornadoDallasUniversity Parkdallas tornadoes
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us