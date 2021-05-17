NWS Confirms Two Tornadoes Touched Down in Dallas, University Park Sunday

Two tornadoes touched down in Dallas and University Park Sunday afternoon, the National Weather Service confirms.

NWS officials conducting a damage survey in the area confirmed Monday afternoon that two separate tornadoes touched down north of downtown.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The first tornado touched down near University Park and was classified as an EF-0 with peak wind speeds near 75 mph.

The second tornado touched down north of there, near Northaven Road and U.S. Highway 75. That tornado was a bit stronger, an EF-1 with maximum wind speeds estimated at 90 mph.

The NWS said more details about the tornadoes are expected to be released Monday afternoon.

The area near Northaven Road was also hit by a tornado in October 2019 when an EF-3 tornado traveled for 15 miles from Dallas to Richardson.