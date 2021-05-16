Heavy Rain Causes Flooding Across North Texas

Heavy rain began falling Saturday flooding roads across North Texas and NBC 5 viewers shared photos of flooding with iSee@nbcdfw.com. It's the beginning what is expected to be several days of rainfall.
20 photos
1/20
Humberto
Flooding in Pantego/Arlington Don’t drown, turn around!
2/20
Steven Luu
Flooding at Dallas. Restland Funeral Home. Greenvile and Walnut st 75243
3/20
Steven Luu
Flooding at Dallas. Restland Funeral Home. Greenvile and Walnut st 75243
4/20
Steven Luu
Flooding at Dallas. Restland Funeral Home. Greenvile and Walnut st 75243
5/20
Andrew Shervin
Duck Creek in Richardson 3:08 pm
6/20
Charles Barton
Flooding of the 5th fairway Brookhaven Country Club. Farmers Branch
7/20
Charles Barton
This actually the 4th and 5th fairways of the Masters Golf Course of Brookhaven Country Club, Farmers Branch
8/20
Alexis Raine Emerson
Possible entrapment with flash flooding in Plano on Shiloh road. AVOID THE AREA
9/20
Alexis Raine Emerson
Possible entrapment with flash flooding in Plano on Shiloh road. AVOID THE AREA
10/20
Alexis Raine Emerson
Homeowner says she’s been living here 17 years the water has never been this high.
3513 Rockbrook Drive is the address for the fence damage. Water was about 6ft deep in her yard.
11/20
Nicole Taylor
Flooding on 183 East in Irving – Road has been cleared and is closed off. Bad day for us truckers.
12/20
Nicole Taylor
Flooding on 183 East in Irving – Road has been cleared and is closed off. Bad day for us truckers.
13/20
John
May 16, 2021 flooding
14/20
John
May 16, 2021 flooding
15/20
Jackie Ranney
Our rain gauge just north of Frankford @ Preston today 1:00-4:00 pm!
16/20
Daron Phillips
Hebron
17/20
Daron Phillips
Hebron
18/20
Daron Phillips
Hebron
19/20
John and Christy Granbury, Texas
Looking for the pot of Gold in Granbury Picture by Christy Brabec
20/20