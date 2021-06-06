Live Radar: Heavy Thunderstorms Bringing Torrential Rain & Flooding

What to Know Loud, heavy storms moving across Dallas-Fort Worth during the morning drive.

Very heavy rain and frequent lightning; flooding concerns.

Rain chances diminish by late afternoon.

Heavy showers and storms will affect North Texas for much of the morning and midday hours. Frequent lightning, gusty winds and very heavy rain are to be expected. The risk of small hail cannot be ruled out.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for several North Texas counties until 10 a.m.

A large swath of North Texas is under a Flash Flood Watch through Monday evening.

The National Weather Service issued the watch through 7 p.m. Monday after parts of Dallas-Fort Worth -- in particular Collin County -- received more than 6 inches of rain Saturday.

The main threats will be locally heavy rain, damaging winds and frequent lightning. The National Weather Service as many as 3 inches of rain possible in some places.

Additional chances of more widely scattered thunderstorms will be possible through Tuesday, mainly during the afternoon and evening hours. The rain chances will finally end by Wednesday.

