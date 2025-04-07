Tornadoes

Canton tornado stayed on the ground for 13 minutes covering 9 miles, rated EF-0

No fatalities or injuries were reported, but the NWS did find several damaged homes and uprooted trees

By NBCDFW Staff

A home suffered damage from an apparent EF-0 tornado that touched down in Van Zandt County, Texas, on Friday, April 4, 2025.
NBC 5 News

The National Weather Service says an EF-0 tornado touched down in Van Zandt County on Friday and stayed on the ground for about nine miles.

Survey teams with the NWS determined Saturday that the tornado had peak winds of about 80 mph, was about 75 yards wide and left a track about nine miles long.

The NWS said the tornado touched down at 3:17 p.m. about 9.5 miles east of Canton along County Road 1321 and moved northeast, passing south and east of Grand Saline before crossing US Highway 80 and lifting north of Silver Lake.

The tornado was on the ground for about 13 minutes, the NWS said. The tornado may have crossed into Wood County for a short distance, but this could not be confirmed due to the lack of roads in the area.

No fatalities or injuries were reported, but the NWS confirmed damage to trees and several homes in Van Zandt County.

NWS survey crews found a home on Farm-to-Market Road 1255 that lost part of a wall on an addition built over the garage. A mobile home along FM1255 near County Road 1605 had roof and porch damage. Another home suffered roof damage on County Road 1701.

Several trees were also uprooted or damaged along the path.

On the Enhanced Fujita Scale, an EF-0 tornado has peak wind speeds between 65 mph and 85 mph.

