Drone Footage Shows Submerged, Flooded Cars as Drivers Rescued From I-30 Near Downtown Dallas

An incredible drone video shot early Monday morning shows multiple water rescues along Interstate 30 near downtown Dallas.

The video shows firefighters wading into neck-high water and using ropes to pull several drivers from submerged vehicles, trapped on the highway in fast-rising floodwater.

More than a dozen vehicles are seen either partially or fully submerged in the video, some in areas with raging rapids.

It's not clear if any injuries have been reported.

