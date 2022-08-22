Flash Flooding Sends Water Through Streets of Fort Worth

Heavy rain brought flash flooding to North Texas, in Fort Worth some five inches of rain fell overnight leading to flooding in some neighborhoods Monday morning.

In the Linwood neighborhood off West 7th Street, high water made travel treacherous.

Cars could be seen driving through high water at the intersection of Crockett and Norwood, an area known to flood in heavy rain.

Authorities remind everyone to turn and not drive through standing water.

Neighbors just north of West 7th near the intersection of Hamilton Avenue at Templeton Drive told NBC 5 they spent the night working together trying to sweep flood water out of their homes.

"It started coming through and like what 10? And we couldn't stop it we put towels down barriers overtook our entire living room and so we tried to clean his out because we share walls and his is even worse," said Nicole, who didn't want her last name used.

The Fort Worth Police Department reported water got into the property room where they store evidence.

The building off Lancaster near Camp Bowie was evacuated for a short time but has since reopened and damage is being assessed.

And it wasn't just rain, in a neighborhood near State Highway 183 and Vickery Boulevard, neighbors say lightning may have started a house fire.