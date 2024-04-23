Christina Applegate suffering from ‘gross' sapovirus symptoms after unknowingly ingesting poop

Originally appeared on E! Online

Christina Applegate is getting candid about a crappy experience.

The "Dead to Me" star graphically detailed her recent bout of sapovirus, a virus commonly transmitted through fecal-oral contact, colorfully joking that the illness led to "pissing out of my ass for a few days."

"I'm gonna be gross," Applegate — who also struggles with multiple sclerosis — shared on the April 23 episode of her "Messy podcast." "I woke up at 3 o'clock in the morning in a pool of s---. Didn't know it happened, and having MS at 3 o'clock in the morning and trying to change your sheets, it's not fun."

According to Applegate, the health ordeal all began a few weeks ago when someone "real close" to her "dropped the ball" and brought home COVID-19, leading to her contract the virus for the first time. Due to her already being immunocompromised from MS, Applegate experienced more severe symptoms, including a chest infection and a speeding heart rate.

"I was so dizzy," she recalled to cohost Jamie-Lynn Sigler. "I was so sick. I couldn't eat. I couldn't anything."

Amid her illness, Applegate took a stool test — during which she started vomiting because it was "so gross" — to figure out what was wrong. Eventually, she was diagnosed with sapovirus.

"It is when you ingest the fecal matter of someone else from your food," the 57-year-old explained of the virus. "Someone else's poop went into my mouth and I ate it."

Applegate believes she caught the virus after eating a takeout salad from a restaurant that's about to close down for an unrelated reason.

"I'm almost going on three weeks of being sick from this," she continued, adding sarcastically, "so that's my fun story."

And through dealing with the sapovirus and MS, which can sometimes cause difficulties in bladder control, Applegate said she's formed some serious opinions about adult diapers.

"Here's my problem: Why do they make them pretty for women?" the "Anchorman" alum noted. "Like, 'Hey baby, you wanna get down and dirty in my diaper lingerie with my own urine?'"