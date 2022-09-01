Despite Holiday Weekend Rain Chances, Don't Cancel Outdoor Plans

The muggy and wet weather pattern that has been affecting North Texas this past week will continue through the holiday weekend.

However, don't cancel any outdoor plans just yet.

While there will be a chance of showers and storms each day through Labor Day, the showers and storms will be isolated to spotty. There will likely be several hours of dry weather each day and not everyone will have rain every day.

The most likely time to see some showers and storms will be during the afternoon hours. Given the high humidity over North Texas, any storm that develops can produce brief heavy rain that could lead to areas of flooding.

Also, be aware of the lightning threat. If you see lightning or hear thunder, move indoors until after the storm has passed.

Again, overall storm coverage will be spotty over the weekend and much of the time will be dry. Just make sure you stay weather aware in case any storms impact your area.

NBC 5 crews kept an eye on road conditions as rain moved through North Texas.

CONTINUING WEATHER COVERAGE

