Dallas Flood Control Improvements for Future Protection

Massive flood control improvements are underway in Dallas to help people in the future. Some recent work proved effective in this week’s flooding. But one very large project that’s not quite finished would have protected homes that flooded this time.

Homes near Dallas Fair Park received water from fast-moving flash flooding.

The $300 million Mill Creek deep tunnel flood relief project started three years ago to add fast drainage for Fair Park and Uptown Dallas areas by moving the water underground to White Rock Creek and eventually into the Trinity River Floodway.

The tunnel itself has been bored but concrete lining and surface connections may take another two years, Dallas Water Utilities Director Terry Lowery said.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

“The tunnel and downstream from it would get immediate results when that is in place,” Lowery said.

At a Dallas City Hall signing ceremony of a state flood disaster declaration by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Tuesday, Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson said he is committed to funding the massive projects needed for flood protection.

“I think what constituents are wanting is that our city is resilient and able to withstand these weather events,” Johnson said.

Massive Dallas flood control improvements on the way to pump water out of the city faster.. and a massive tunnel boring project nearly complete.. that would have saved some homes that flooded this time. 6pm! NBC5! @NBCDFW pic.twitter.com/VfYBEFmtqo — Ken Kalthoff (@KenKalthoffNBC5) August 23, 2022

Dallas storm water winds up in the Trinity River Floodway with pumps to get it there and levees to keep it confined.

How fast that happens is the difference between a dry home and a flood.

In this week’s exceptional heavy rain, the Interstate 30 Dallas Canyon flooded early Monday. But the new Able Pump Station on Riverfront Boulevard did remove the water relatively fast.

The Able Station has four times the capability of the old station before recent renovation was completed in 2019.

After years of delays in federal approval of work by the US Army Corps of Engineers, $358 million in additional upgrades for the Dallas Floodway are getting underway.

The work includes two additional pump stations, upgrades to three existing stations and work on the levees.

Separately, from the federal work, the City of Dallas is boosting attention to neighborhood drainage systems that feed the floodway.

“Yes, there are a lot of features and it will take some time, but it is unprecedented for the city to get that funding which our city council had a lot to do with. And that will give us the ability to put all the big pieces in place so the small pieces in the neighborhood will have somewhere to go,” Lowery said.

Johnson said the city council has made equity a priority for flood control work, so neighborhoods overlooked in the past would receive new attention.

“There is no infrastructure that can withstand 15 inches of water in five hours, but it doesn't absolve us of the responsibility to see where we have some inefficiencies,” Johnson said. “We’re going to figure out how to be sure our city is not inequitable in that way.”

A new Dallas Equity Policy to take that approach in all city businesses is due for approval Wednesday.