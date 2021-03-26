Bluebonnets Are Back in North Texas!

It's a sure sign of spring in Texas, Bluebonnets have started to spring up alongside highways in North Texas.

Experts say rain and moderate temperatures (not counting February's winter storm) should lead to "a great Texas bluebonnet spring" across the Lone Star State.

Now through the mid-April marks the peak of the annual state flower's season.

NBC 5 photojournalist Andy Viganas shot the video you see above in Plano along the bicycle route near Legacy Drive and Headquarters Drive not far from the headquarters of Toyota and Frito Lay.

If you haven't heard, the Ellis County town of Ennis is the "Official Bluebonnet City" and home to the Ennis Bluebonnet Trails Festival each year. The Ennis Bluebonnet Trails Festival will be held April 16-18 this year and the bluebonnet trails will be open April 1-30. The Visit Ennis website says it's too soon to see significant blooms associated with the iconic photos in the area and the peak is expected in the second and third week of April.

For public sightings, visit the Wild About Texas Wildflowers website. Additionally, more info can be found on the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center's website.

Remember there are no laws against shooting photographs in the bluebonnets, nor is it illegal to pick a few, but the Texas Department of Transportation discourages picture-taking that damages the wildflowers. If too many wildflowers are trampled, they will die and not go to seed, and since many of these flowers are annuals, this means they have to go to seed to come back the next year. That's also why picking the flowers is discouraged.