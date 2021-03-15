Wildflower Experts Forecast ‘A Great Texas Bluebonnet Spring'

Though February's winter storm seemed like it may delay or kill spring wildflowers, a state botanist says rain and moderate temperatures should lead to "a great Texas bluebonnet spring."

The annual peak of the state flower, the bluebonnet, is still expected to peak at the end of March through mid-April with blooming beginning in Central Texas near Interstate 10 between San Antonio and Houston and then north toward the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex.

"Recent Texas flora Facebook posts, and photos from native plant enthusiasts, that I received during the winter storm included blooming bluebonnets covered in ice in central Texas," said Jason Singhurst, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) botanist.

Even though the winter storm seemed like it would destroy a lot of the ecosystem, Singhurst thinks the bluebonnets did very well.

"Believe it or not though, most native perennial or biennial plants such as bluebonnets fared just fine under the insulated snow and ice. If we can get some steady rain in the coming weeks and temperatures stay in mid-80's or below through April, it should be a great Texas bluebonnet spring."

The Hill Country and Blackland Prairie Ecoregions is the native range of Texas bluebonnets, but many Texans have planted bluebonnets far beyond that range.

During the early spring, Texans everywhere can expect to see a flourish of flowers such as trout lilies, buttercups, many mustards, Dakota vervain, four-nerve daisy, spring beauty, violets, Texas rainbow cactus, fishhook barrel cactus, Texas mountain laurel flowers, among many others.

Singhurst thinks that this spring will be a promising wildflower season since the previous years have been extremely dry winters.

Due to all the wet weather this winter, this wildflower season is expected to be very colorful.

Any Texan who wants to set out to view wildflowers this spring can log the flora they see on 'iNaturalist' and contribute to biologists' knowledge of the state's wildflowers.

The platform also allows other plant enthusiasts to assist one another in the identification of species throughout the state.