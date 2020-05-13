Are Night Time Storms Rare?

North Texas could see another round of overnight storms Wednesday night. Is this an unusual scenario? Absolutely not.

While there are situations where storms develop during the heat of the day and the evening, it's not unusual for late night storms in North Texas.

Storms Wednesday will develop in far Northwest Texas during the afternoon. A combination of daytime heating, high humidity and wind shear will aid in the formation of storms.

Severe weather is likely with large hail and damaging winds in parts of Southwest Oklahoma and Northwest Texas.

The storms will form a line during the evening, moving to the east-southeast. As the move, they will encounter less favorable conditions, so a weakening trend is expected.

By the time they reach North Texas, the storms will not pack the punch that they had during the afternoon.

While late afternoon storms are common in North Texas, overnight storms are a close second in favored timing.

