wintry mix

A Series of Disturbances Will Lead to Rain, Maybe Wintry Weather, Next Week

Changes are ahead for North Texas heading into February

By Kevan Smith

NBC Universal, Inc.

Additional much-needed moisture is moving into North Texas heading into February.

A series of disturbances along the jet stream will lead to chances for precipitation.

This rainfall will be welcomed considering a rain deficit of over an inch across North Texas. Rain totals will likely be around an inch for much of the area.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Temperatures will remain above freezing during the afternoon hours, leading to a cold rain.

During the morning hours, as the storm system pulls in colder air, a transition to a rain-freezing rain-ice mix could occur across parts of North Texas.

This line of wintry precipitation is all dependent on two factors: temperatures and precipitation. If temperatures in your location fall at or below freezing with precipitation, chances are great that problems will occur on roads, bridges and overpasses.

We will continue to monitor this weather system as it moves into North Texas. Check the latest forecast here.

weather quiz Jan 25

Weather Quiz: How Much Sound Is Absorbed by Snow?

winter weather Jan 24

First Snow of 2023: Here's Who Saw the Most Wintry Weather in North Texas

isee@nbcdfw.com Jan 24

Your Pictures of Snow in North Texas Jan. 24, 2023

This article tagged under:

wintry mixforecastRAIN
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us