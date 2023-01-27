A Series of Disturbances Will Lead to Rain, Maybe Wintry Weather, Next Week

Additional much-needed moisture is moving into North Texas heading into February.

A series of disturbances along the jet stream will lead to chances for precipitation.

This rainfall will be welcomed considering a rain deficit of over an inch across North Texas. Rain totals will likely be around an inch for much of the area.

Temperatures will remain above freezing during the afternoon hours, leading to a cold rain.

During the morning hours, as the storm system pulls in colder air, a transition to a rain-freezing rain-ice mix could occur across parts of North Texas.

This line of wintry precipitation is all dependent on two factors: temperatures and precipitation. If temperatures in your location fall at or below freezing with precipitation, chances are great that problems will occur on roads, bridges and overpasses.

We will continue to monitor this weather system as it moves into North Texas. Check the latest forecast here.