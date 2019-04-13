Windy Tonight, Less Wind & More Sun on Sunday

The latest video forecast from NBC DFW's team of Weather Experts will appear in the player above. Keep up with the latest changes to the weather by downloading the NBC DFW smartphone App for iOS and Android!

The powerful storm system that brought severe weather to parts of Texas on Saturday continues to have an influence on our weather Saturday night through Sunday morning. A Wind Advisory will be in effect tonight through Sunday morning. The wind will howl from the northwest with sustained wind speeds between 25 and 35 mph. Some wind gusts will be around 40 to 50 mph.

That's enough to cause minor damage to property if things have already been loosened by recent storms or are loose because of saturated ground. Make sure you secure anything that could be knocked over or blown away in these strong winds.

Sunday will be a day of improvement. The wind will still be strong in the morning, but as the rest of the day wears on, the wind will subside. The sky will also quickly clear out with sunshine on tap for most of the day.

Unfortunately, the break in the wind will be short lived. The wind will begin to ramp back up on Monday and Tuesday as the next storm system approaches the area.

