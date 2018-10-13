More Than Three Inches of Rain Falls Across North Texas

For the sixth weekend in a row rain impacted the weekend in North Texas.

Torrential rain moved through Saturday morning through the afternoon hours. There were several traffic issues and even some severe weather. A tornado and some wind damage was reported in parts of Ellis County.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect until 7 P.M. Saturday.

Here are some rain totals from 1 p.m. Friday to 1 p.m. Saturday:

Ft. Worth Meacham Airport: 2.87"

Southlake: 2.77"

Grapevine: 2.95"

Dallas Love Field: 3.82"

Duncanville: 3.52"

Garland: 3.63"

Allen: 2.26"

Forney: 3.39"

McKinney: 2.41"

Cedar Hill: 3.54"

Carrollton: 2.54"

Royse City: 3.07"

The rain event event Saturday adds to what is already a very wet year for North Texas. Since Jan. 1 DFW Airport has received 38.73 inches of rain. That gives us a surplus of 10.71 inches!

There is more rain in the forecast this week.

Get the latest forecast information from NBC 5's team of Weather Experts here.