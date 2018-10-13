More Than Three Inches of Rain Falls Across North Texas

For the sixth weekend in a row rain impacted the weekend in North Texas.
Torrential rain moved through Saturday morning through the afternoon hours. There were several traffic issues and even some severe weather. A tornado and some wind damage was reported in parts of Ellis County.
A Flash Flood Watch is in effect until 7 P.M. Saturday.
Here are some rain totals from 1 p.m. Friday to 1 p.m. Saturday:
Ft. Worth Meacham Airport: 2.87"
Southlake: 2.77"
Grapevine: 2.95"
Dallas Love Field: 3.82"
Duncanville: 3.52"
Garland: 3.63"
Allen: 2.26"
Forney: 3.39"
McKinney: 2.41"
Cedar Hill: 3.54"
Carrollton: 2.54"
Royse City: 3.07"
The rain event event Saturday adds to what is already a very wet year for North Texas. Since Jan. 1 DFW Airport has received 38.73 inches of rain. That gives us a surplus of 10.71 inches!
There is more rain in the forecast this week.
