Science with Samantha

Science With Samantha: Tips for Saving Your Winter Storm-Damaged Garden

Growing an at-home garden

By Samantha Davies

NBCUniversal, Inc.

With a warmer than normal forecast, the odds of any more freezes in North Texas are low.

The average date of the last freeze in the Dallas-Fort Worth area is March 12. The latest on record we have ever seen a freeze is April 13.

Spring is a great time to start a backyard garden. Have you tried growing one or always wanted to?

This week on Science with Samantha, Dave Forehand, the Vice President of Gardens at the Dallas Arboretum, gives us tips on how to make it successful. 

The Dallas Arboretum is one of the most beautiful botanical gardens in the country, and Forehand is an expert at growing plants in our Texas climate with our Texas soil. 

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

His big advice is to choose a location with a lot of sunlight and consistent watering. He also recommends a raised bed for success.

Science With Samantha

Science with Samantha Mar 2

Science With Samantha: Making a Geopane

Science with Samantha Jan 5

Science With Samantha: Make a Cloud and Watch it Rain

This article tagged under:

Science with SamanthagardeningThe Dallas Arboretumspring weather
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us