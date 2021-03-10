Science With Samantha: Tips for Saving Your Winter Storm-Damaged Garden

With a warmer than normal forecast, the odds of any more freezes in North Texas are low.

The average date of the last freeze in the Dallas-Fort Worth area is March 12. The latest on record we have ever seen a freeze is April 13.

Spring is a great time to start a backyard garden. Have you tried growing one or always wanted to?

This week on Science with Samantha, Dave Forehand, the Vice President of Gardens at the Dallas Arboretum, gives us tips on how to make it successful.

The Dallas Arboretum is one of the most beautiful botanical gardens in the country, and Forehand is an expert at growing plants in our Texas climate with our Texas soil.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

His big advice is to choose a location with a lot of sunlight and consistent watering. He also recommends a raised bed for success.