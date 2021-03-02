Science with Samantha

Science With Samantha: Making a Geopane

By Samantha Davies

NBCUniversal, Inc.

In today's Science With Samantha, NBC 5 Meteorologist Samantha Davies explains how to make a geopane using simple things you probably already have in the kitchen.

Materials:

  • At least 12 toothpicks
  • At least eight small poke-able objects that can connect toothpicks, such as raisins or fruit snacks
  • A container deep enough to accommodate a toothpick cube
  • Water
  • Dishwashing liquid
  • Spoon
  • Paperclip or twist-tie

Make a 3D shape with toothpicks and connector objects. Use the paperclip or twist tie to make a hanger for your shape. 

Fill the tub with water and mix in dish soap. Measurements will vary depending on how big the tub is. About 3 teaspoons of dish soap per quart of water. 

Carefully place your 3D object into the soapy water and pull it out. Observe the bubble film around your shape and in the middle. These new complex shapes are called geopanes.

This article tagged under:

Science with Samanthageopane
