Science With Samantha: Make a Cloud and Watch it Rain

By Samantha Davies

For the first Science With Samantha project of 2021, we will make a cloud and watch it rain.

Watch the video above and read the instructions below to see how to do it.

Materials

Glass Jar
Plastic cup
Water
Food coloring
Paper towel or cotton balls
Knife (or something sharp to poke holes into plastic cup)

Directions

Poke holes in the bottom of a plastic cup.
Place the cup over the opening of a glass jar.
Fill the plastic cup with cotton balls or crumpled up paper towels.
Pour water into the plastic cup.
Once the cotton balls or paper towels get saturated, rain will start to fall into the glass jar.

