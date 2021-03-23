Science With Samantha: Make Your Own Spring Bouquet

It is spring, and with all the recent rain, plants and flowers are blooming!

With this simple experiment, you will be able to make your own spring bouquet by dying flowers to the color of your choice.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Materials

Cups of water, food coloring and white flowers.

Instructions

Fill cups with water with 10-15 drops of food coloring. Put flowers in water and wait at least 4 hours. The flowers will gradually change color! After 24 hours the color will be brighter.

The Science

Through a process called capillary action, the stems of the flowers will pull the water up into the petals. It is how plants and flowers drink water! Since the water is colored it will chance the color of the flowers.