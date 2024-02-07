How do warm winters impact people, plants, and ecosystems?

Temperatures have been unseasonably warm in North Texas lately. From the end of January through the beginning of February, daytime highs were in the 70s.

Long-range temperature projections keep the northern half of the country, including North Texas, warmer than normal through the month.

When it comes to our changing climate, winter is the fastest warming season. According to data from Climate Central, winters in the U.S. have warmed an average of 3.8 degrees Fahrenheit. In a warming world, our coldest days aren’t as cold and the duration of our cold snaps is shrinking.

While it is nice to get outside and enjoy the winter warmth, warm winters do have serious impacts over time on people, plants, and ecosystems across the U.S.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Warm winters reduce mountain snowpack across the western United States. Springtime snow melt provides a critical water source to fill reservoirs, irrigate crops, and meet peak water demand during the summer.

Energy use in our homes is also changing. While the number of days we need to heat our homes using natural gas is decreasing, it is being offset by the increased cooling demand.

Freezing temperatures also keep the populations of disease-carrying pests like mosquitoes in check. Without as many cold days in the year, fewer of these pests die during the winter months, allowing the population to increase more than normal.

Warmer, shorter winters mean an earlier spring thaw and later fall freezes. This extends the growing season giving plants more time to grow and release pollen.

CONTINUING WEATHER COVERAGE

Stay up to date with the latest weather forecast from NBC 5's team of Weather Experts by clicking here or by watching the video below.

CONTINUING WEATHER COVERAGE

Stay up to date with the latest weather forecast from NBC 5's team of Weather Experts by clicking here or by watching the video below.