Kenny Chesney Announces 2022 Summer US Tour Including Date at AT&T Stadium in Arlington

Country singer Kenny Chesney is heading back out on the road and will bring multi-city summer tour to AT&T Stadium in Arlington next summer.

The stop in Arlington will be his only stop in Texas or Oklahoma while on this tour.

“When we hit pause on our 2020 tour, I never thought we would go much past the fall, let alone into 2021,” said Chesney in a statement.

The singer said he missed being on the road during the pandemic and is looking forward to getting back out among the No Shoes Nation.

“With every city, county and state having their own protocols, with capacity numbers shifting every day, I didn’t want to announce until we knew we could come full on… strong… and without a care in the world. I always want to be that place where you can let go, feel safe and have the time of the summer. After a lot of work on a lot of people’s parts, a lot of cooperation from the folks at the stadiums, the places we’re coming and the teams we share those venues with, we’re ready to announce the Here And Now 2022 Stadium Tour," Chesney said in a statement.

The singer said the name for the tour was inspired by getting together with friends and loved ones.

"When we get together, there is only the present – and it’s so electric and good, I know I don’t want it to end. I just want to be 100% there with all of you," said Chesney.

The 18-stadium tour will kick off in Tampa, Florida on April 23 and end in Foxborough, Massachusetts on Aug. 27. In between the singer will play Arlington on June 4, 2022, as well as more than a dozen other cities.

See the full schedule below.