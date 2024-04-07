Will we see the total solar eclipse Monday? NBC 5's weather experts continue to monitor data, fine-tune and update the eclipse forecast, but you can still make the event fun. If you aren't going to one of the many North Texas events celebrating the eclipse, instead opting to stay home, we suggest having your TV tuned to NBC 5 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for our Lone Star Eclipse coverage.

An NBC 5 viewer shared a photo from her eclipse party preparations and we have some other suggestions as well.

Lois Mercado 🌖 Happy Eclipse Day on Monday!! 😎 Let's witness Solar/Lunar history together with Corona, Cescent 🌙 Chicken Salad sandwiches, Sun ☀️ Chips, and Moon Pies! 😁

First, we all agree, make sure you have the proper eyewear, eclipse glasses are a must. You don't want to damage your eyes!

DRINKS FOR YOUR ECLIPSE PARTY

Next, to drink. Lois is going with Corona. Solid choice, since the outermost part of the Sun's atmosphere is the corona, but there's also Sol, which says it is "inspired by the sun," hence the name, and Blue Moon takes things in another direction. For those not of age, we suggest Sunkist, the orange soft drink with Sun in the name and Keurig Dr Pepper makes a citrus-flavored soft drink called Sun Drop.

LUNCH FOOD FOR YOUR ECLIPSE PARTY

Plenty of North Texas restaurants are offering eclipse-inspired menu items, but you can D-I-Y it too. Lois is going with chicken salad served on croissants, those crescent-shaped puffy pastries from the French make sense, as the moon passes in front of the sun leaving a crescent slice of sun. And on the side, Lois is going with Sunchips, without a doubt a solid choice. Another suggestion seen online is topping a pizza with pepperoni cut to mimic the phases of the eclipse.

SWEET TREATS FOR YOUR ECLIPSE PARTY

The ideas for sweet treats abound when it comes to the eclipse. The obvious choice for Lois and most people is what else? The Moon Pie. A quick cruise around the world wide web yielded some other ideas, like Rice Krispy treats cut into crescent and star shapes as well as cakes decorated in yellow and chocolate frosting, or cookies and cupcakes with varying degrees of the eclipse in frosting.

FRESH BREATH FOR YOUR ECLIPSE PARTY

And after all that food and drink, if you're thinking about fresh breath. Lois is planning to have Orbit gum on hand.

DECOR FOR YOUR ECLIPSE PARTY

There are tons of ideas out there for party decor, but we have a simple suggestion... sunflowers.

Thanks to Lois for the submission of her eclipse party plans. You can share your eclipse photos with us, email them to iSee@nbcdfw.com and if you are on social media Monday during the eclipse use #NBC5eclipse and you might see your photos in our Lone Star Eclipse coverage from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.!