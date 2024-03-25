On April 8, Dallas will experience totality for 3 minutes and 51 seconds as a total solar eclipse passes the area. Dallas has not seen a total solar eclipse since the year 1878.

With that, a once-in-a-lifetime celestial event requires once-in-a-lifetime food and drink experiences in the area.

We've compiled a list of cookies, burgers, smoothies and more that are themed around the 2024 total solar eclipse.

TIFF'S TREATS ECLIPSE MIX

Tiff's Treats has "sun-inspired" lemon sugar cookies and blackout double chocolate chip cookies in their special solar eclipse mix. The limited-time mix is available from April 1 to April 8 and you can order here.

SONIC BLACKOUT ECLIPSE FLOAT

In a collaboration with former NASA astronaut Terry Virts, Sonic is selling a limited-time blackout slush float to celebrate the total solar eclipse. Plus, get free eclipse glasses with the purchase of the special drink. The slush will be available starting March 25 until supplies last.

MOONPIE'S ECLIPSE SURVIVAL KIT

The MoonPie eclipse survival kit features four chocolate mini MoonPies. The kit also includes two solar eclipse glasses. You can find the survival kit for $9.99 here.

Weinberger’s Deli "The Blackout Sandwich"

Head to Weinberger's Deli in Grapevine for "The Blackout Sandwich." Each aspect of the sandwich represents an aspect of the eclipse, owner Dan Weinberger said. The sandwich will be available starting April 1 for $12.99. You can find their website here.

BLACKLAND BOURBON DINNER AT HOTEL VIN

On April 4, Hotel Vin is releasing a bourbon that's been three years in the making. The Eclipse Bourbon will be released at the Blackland Dinner, which features multiple courses. Tickets are $113 and you can find them here.

OREO SPACE DUNK

Pair your eclipse experience with Oreos filled with "Cosmic Creme" on April 8. You can find the unique Oreos here.

SMOOTHIE KING ECLIPSE SMOOTHIE

Smoothie King is launching a new Eclipse Berry Blitz smoothie to coincide with the eclipse. The smoothie will be available March 27 to April 8.

Son of a Butcher

Feast on a galactic slider and solar eclipse shake from Son of a Butcher. Details have not yet been released, but you can check for updates here.

Bacchus

Head to Bacchus in Grapevine for the special eclipse Burger, nocturne dessert and specialty cocktails called "Man on the Moon" and "Inferno Sunset." Eclipse specials are April 4 to April 8.

HANDEL'S ECLIPSE ICE CREAM

Indulge yourself in a special eclipse ice cream flavor at Handel's. Handel’s will offer its new Blue Moon Ice exclusively from April 1 to April 14.

HOPE COFFEE ECLIPSE DRINK

HOPE Coffee in Sunnyvale is selling a Total Eclipse Lemonade and giving away free eclipse glasses with it from April 6 to April 8. The coffee shop is right down the road from Samuell Farm, a campsite in the path of totality. You can find more information on the drink here.

LA MADELEINE FREE ECLIPSE GLASSES

La Madeleine is offering free eclipse glasses with a purchase of an entree from April 5 to 8 in Texas, while supplies last.