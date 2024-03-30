Eclipse Forecast: Will the weather impact your view?

The countdown to the total solar eclipse is on. We are only 9 days away from the rare celestial event.

The long-range models are hinting that an active pattern will be setting up. Not only could this mean added cloud cover but also the potential for showers and thunderstorms.

The GFS (American Model) is showing cloudy skies across much of the Lonestar state.

The European Model is also painting a cloudy picture with rain.

Clouds aren’t out of the ordinary for early April across North Texas. Typically, April 8th has a 35.6% chance of mostly cloudy or overcast skies.

This far out, models aren't very skillful at forecasting cloud cover for a single hour. As the big day approaches, the forecast will become more in focus. Make sure you continue to check back for updates!