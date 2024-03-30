weather forecast

Eclipse Forecast: Will the weather impact your view?

By Adrienne Vonn

NBC Universal, Inc.

The countdown to the total solar eclipse is on. We are only 9 days away from the rare celestial event.

The long-range models are hinting that an active pattern will be setting up. Not only could this mean added cloud cover but also the potential for showers and thunderstorms.

The GFS (American Model) is showing cloudy skies across much of the Lonestar state.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

The European Model is also painting a cloudy picture with rain.

Clouds aren’t out of the ordinary for early April across North Texas. Typically, April 8th has a 35.6% chance of mostly cloudy or overcast skies.

This far out, models aren't very skillful at forecasting cloud cover for a single hour. As the big day approaches, the forecast will become more in focus. Make sure you continue to check back for updates!

This article tagged under:

weather forecastsolar eclipseEclipse
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us