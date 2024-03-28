On Monday, April 8, a total solar eclipse will cover a large part of the Dallas-Fort Worth area in darkness. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience, another total eclipse won’t be visible in Texas for hundreds of years. Besides getting outside to see it, you can watch the event as it's happening with NBC 5's coverage of the Lone Star Eclipse from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

WHAT IS A TOTAL SOLAR ECLIPSE?

A total solar eclipse occurs when the sun, the moon and Earth are aligned. The moon, directly between the sun and Earth, casts a shadow on the planet, darkening the daytime sky. Those in the dark part of the moon’s shadow (the umbra) will experience a total eclipse, while those in the light part (the penumbra) will see a partial eclipse.

Unlike the annular solar eclipse or 'ring of fire' we had in October 2023, parts of the state will be in total darkness.

WHERE CAN YOU WATCH THE TOTAL SOLAR ECLIPSE?

Texas will have the greatest path of totality of any state in the United States. Cities and towns in the path of totality have been planning for months to host out-of-towners who want to witness the eclipse in person and many are planning activities for the whole family. Weather will be key and so will wearing the appropriate glasses before looking up at the sun or use an alternate indirect method.

HOW LONG IS THE TOTAL ECLIPSE IN TEXAS?

The path of totality does not cover all of the Lone Star State. Our eclipse will begin at 1:27 p.m. in South Texas and will exit the state along the Red River at 1:49 p.m.

The Dallas-Fort Worth area will experience the event at 1:40 p.m. The moon's shadow will travel across the state at 1580 to 1850 miles per hour. Inside the 115-mile-wide path of total darkness, it will be dark for a maximum of four minutes and 18 seconds.

HOW YOU CAN WATCH THE 'LONE STAR ECLIPSE' COVERAGE

NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 will have reporters fanned out along the path of totality in Texas, giving you a front-row seat to the total eclipse.

NBC 5 will carry live Lone Star Eclipse coverage from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. over-the-air on NBC 5 as well as on the "NBC Dallas Fort Worth News" 24/7 live streaming channel, which is also available for viewing on Roku, Samsung TV Plus, Amazon Fire TV, Xumo Play, Google Play, Freevee, TCLtv+ and Local Now. Peacock premium subscribers could also stream live.