Thinking of going to the Olympics? Here's a look at prices

The 2024 Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony is one week away. The games run through August 11.

Whether you’re thinking about a trip to Paris for the fast-approaching summer games or just curious about what it could cost, read on for factors to consider.

FORT WORTH FAMILY DETOUR

In August, Nicole Nassiff, her wife and their daughter hope to be a part of history - watching an Olympic event, in person, in Paris.

“Just the energy and feeling it and just having that to look back on,” Nassiff said.

The Nassiffs booked a trip to London months ago to vacation with other family members in early August. Then, Nassiff says they wondered: could they swing a short two-day, one-night detour to Paris?

“We realized it was overlapping with the Olympics and we just couldn't not try,” Nassiff said.

The plan is to travel by train from London to Paris on a Wednesday. She said the family booked a short-term vacation rental, big enough to sleep the party of eight.

“It was only about $500. We’ll be in for one night. Eight people, three rooms,” said Nassiff.

When we caught up with Nassiff, she was browsing for available Olympic event tickets on the official app. On that day, some events were selling for 24 euros a ticket.

“We're kind of just seeing what's reasonable, what's available and what everyone can do,” Nassiff explained.

Prices vary from event to event. For example, when we looked online Friday, available Opening Ceremony tickets started at 900 euros or around 980 American dollars.

TRAVEL TIPS

For anyone considering a last-minute trip to the Paris 2024 games, North-Texas-based travel agent Maranatha Lee, owner of Travel Queen, recommends sorting where you’ll stay first.

Lee explained, “I would definitely recommend booking your hotel first and then booking the flights. There's no point in booking a flight if you have no place to stay.”

An online search for rooms during the games showed a wide range of prices. From around $130 on the low end to more than $1,000 to stay near the Eiffel Tower. Searching for nonstop flights from DFW to Paris Charles de Gaulle in time for the Opening Ceremony showed round trips at a little over $2,000.

Lee said travelers should research what transportation would cost once they’re in Europe. Look into what access to restaurants looks like.

“Planning ahead and making sure you're securing all the things that you want to do or all the places you want to eat ahead of time so you can be able to enjoy your vacation,” Lee said.

Nassiff said her family is managing expectations, “Wait time and the travel; it's planes, trains and automobiles to possibly get a ticket somewhere and we know that.”

Nassiff hopes their flexibility pays off with three generations making a lifelong memory.

“If we could just be in the city during the time, having that energy and having the kids and our grandfather and just everyone experiencing it is kind of a dream,” said Nassiff.

According to the official Paris 2024 ticketing website, new event tickets will be released daily starting Monday through the Olympics. You can find the official ticket site for the Olympic and Paralympic games here.

Here’s a link to the official resale ticket site and hospitality package sales site.

The Paris 2024 home page included a warning about scams targeting consumers. It warns of people offering free tickets if the consumer pays the shipping cost. Paris 2024 says it does not issue paper tickets. No shipping is required for actual ticket purchases through the official site.

