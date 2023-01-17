Fatal Crash Shuts Down WB I-30 in Mesquite

The westbound lanes of Interstate 30 in Mesquite are shut down due to a fatal crash.

The crash happened around 4 a.m. Tuesday morning on I-30W at Big Town Boulevard.

As of 6:30 AM, the interstate has not been reopened as crews continue to investigate the cause of the crash.

It is unknown when the westbound lanes will reopen. The eastbound lanes of I-30 are unaffected.

Traffic alert in Dallas: I-30 WB closed at Big Town Blvd. Fatal accident occurred around 4am Tuesday. Avoid the area. @nbcdfw #DFWTraffic pic.twitter.com/iLwStSLpY0 — Samantha Davies (@SDaviesNBC5) January 17, 2023

Delays for morning commuters are reaching as high as 35 minutes.

Traffic anchor Samantha Davies is encouraging drivers to avoid this area.

Highway 80 is also seeing large back ups as a result of the crash.